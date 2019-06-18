Fed. Circ. 'Garbled' Halo Ruling, Zimmer Tells High Court

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has "profoundly misinterpreted" and overreacted to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that made it easier to win enhanced damages in patent cases, Zimmer Inc. said this week, urging the justices to review its $254 million loss in a case over surgical tools. The medical device maker is vying for another trip to the Supreme Court in a long-running patent battle with rival Stryker Corp. Zimmer filed a petition for writ of certiorari Monday, six months after the Federal Circuit upheld a lower court's decision to award Stryker triple damages on a jury verdict. Last time this case cycled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS