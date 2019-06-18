MoneyLion Accused Of Making Illegal Loans To NC Borrowers

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Online lending startup MoneyLion on Tuesday removed a suit to federal court accusing it of knowingly saddling North Carolina borrowers with short-terms loans that have exorbitant interest rates and “draconian” terms without a license to lend in the state, in violation of state and federal law. North Carolina resident Lewis Corpening claims in the suit, originally filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, that MoneyLion Inc. knows it is doling out the equivalent of payday loans at “eye-popping interest rates” in the Tar Heel State despite numerous state laws banning the practice. According to the suit, MoneyLion, a mobile app, offers the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS