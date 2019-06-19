FCA Ramps Up Probe Into 'Unacceptable' Pensions Advice

Law360, London (June 19, 2019, 12:34 PM BST) -- Financial advisers are providing “unacceptable” advice to retirement savers about transferring their investments out of pensions worth a combined £83 billion ($104 billion), the City regulator said on Wednesday as it outlined plans to crack down on poor guidance. The Financial Conduct Authority said it found that many of the recommendations made to consumers by pension advice companies were “still not of an acceptable standard.” The watchdog said it is concerned that advisers are telling thousands of members to move out of their defined benefit schemes, which promise a set annual retirement income — even though such a move is unsuitable...

