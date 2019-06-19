Icelandic Bank Can't Lead Fashion Mogul's Bankruptcy Fight

Law360, London (June 19, 2019, 3:39 PM BST) -- A London judge on Tuesday refused to revive a major Icelandic bank's efforts to bankrupt a defunct High Street fashion designer, casting doubt on the lender's efforts to undo the sale of two luxury sport cars as it tries to claw back a £1.3 million ($1.64 million) loan. High Court Judge Timothy Fancourt dismissed an appeal filed by Islandsbanki HF seeking to bankrupt Kevin Stanford, a well-known designer who co-founded major fashion brands like All Saints with his ex-wife, Karen Millen. The judge said he had no discretion to overlook the fact that the lender had tried to get Stanford to...

