PE Fund Fights Claim £15.2M Fraud Suit Was Too Late

Law360, London (June 20, 2019, 4:33 PM BST) -- A private equity real estate fund has argued it didn't wait too long to sue the founder of a large U.K.- based nursing care provider for concealing the company's financial struggles before the fund put more than £15.2 million into the health care provider. In a recent High Court filing, European Real Estate Debt Fund (Cayman) Ltd. soundly denies assertions by European Care Group founder Anoup Treon that he and other representatives gave an accurate picture of the company’s financial health prior to ERED purchasing £11 million in loan notes in 2011 that raised capital for the nursing home business. ERED also...

