New Fla. Bar Prez Wants Action On Legal Tech Regulations

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Vero Beach litigator John M. Stewart will step up as Florida Bar president Friday for a one-year term in which he plans to move forward with regulations on how technology can be used in the legal space while protecting the public. Stewart, who will be sworn in as the Florida Bar's 71st president at its annual convention, said the bar has been a leader in addressing how technology is affecting the legal industry and was the first state bar to include technology-related courses in its continuing legal education requirements in 2016. But so far, the research and knowledge accumulated has not...

