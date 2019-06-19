Traders' Euribor Messages Were 'Inappropriate,' Jury Told

Law360, London (June 19, 2019, 8:17 PM BST) -- The former head of global trading at Deutsche Bank told a London jury on Wednesday it was "inappropriate" for traders at the bank to ask colleagues working on its cash desk to influence a key interest rate benchmark. Alan Cloete, former head of global finance and foreign exchange, was giving evidence as a Serious Fraud Office witness at the Southwark Crown Court trial of ex-Deutsche Bank AG managing director Andreas Hauschild, who is accused of conspiracy to defraud in relation to the rigging of the Euro Interbank Offered Rate. Also known as Euribor, the interbank rate is used to price trillions of dollars of...

