Axalta Taps MoFo As It Weighs Company Sale

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT) -- Axalta on Wednesday detailed plans to carry out a strategic review of the vehicle coatings company, including a potential sale of the entire business, with guidance from Morrison & Foerster as well as Evercore and Barclays. Pennsylvania-based Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s strategic review plans come after the company at the end of 2017 ended deal talks with Akzo Nobel N.V. and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. The company — which boasted a $6.95 billion market capitalization as of the opening bell Wednesday — will be weighing all of its options as it looks for how to best drive shareholder value, according...

