European Comm. Approves €431M German Emissions Plan

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The European Commission said Wednesday that it would approve a €431 million ($484 million) plan by Germany to overhaul municipal and commercial diesel vehicles in order to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions. Germany’s plan to retrofit leaning vehicles, garbage trucks, delivery vehicles and others is in line with European Union state aid rules, the commission said. It is estimated that the plan will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 1,450 tons per year, which would improve air quality and public health. The state aid will cover the cost of retrofitting the vehicles and installation expenses. The commission said the measure would confront environmental...

