Amphastar To Get $59.9 Million in Settlement With Rivals

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical company Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Wednesday announced it will receive nearly $60 million from two rival companies as part of a settlement to resolve an antitrust and patent suit. According to the terms of the settlement, Sandoz Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. will pay $59.9 million to Amphastar by July 2, and a pending antitrust suit and a patent verdict will be nixed. A brief U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing by Momenta on Wednesday indicates the company's share of the payment to Amphastar will be $21 million. The settlement agreement was announced last month, although the terms weren't disclosed...

