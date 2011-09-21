Amphastar To Get $60M In Settlement With Rivals

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Wednesday it will receive nearly $60 million from two rival drug companies as part of a settlement to resolve an antitrust and patent suit. Sandoz and Momenta Pharmaceuticals will pay $59.9 million to Amphastar as part of a deal to end antitrust and patent litigation over the blood-thinner enoxaparin, the generic version of Sanofi-Aventis’ Lovenox, Amphastar said Wednesday. (Getty) According to the terms of the settlement, Sandoz Inc. and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. will pay $59.9 million to Amphastar by July 2, and a pending antitrust suit and a patent verdict will be nixed. A brief U.S. Securities...

