Texas Panel Lets Ex-LLC Owner Access Company Records

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A divided Texas appellate court has ruled that a former member of a limited liability company can access company records because he "has been admitted as a member" under state law, in an opinion that required the justices to closely study the statute's grammar. In a 2-1 opinion on Tuesday, the Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo, Texas, reversed a trial court's ruling and opened the door for Mark Davis, a former member of Highland Coryell Ranch LLC, to access corporate records. Davis and Highland Coryell, an entity formed to develop and market real estate, have been fighting for years over...

