EU Court Rejects Expansion Of Adidas 3-Stripe Trademark

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT) -- A European Union court on Wednesday rejected Adidas AG's efforts to secure broader trademark rights to its closely guarded three-stripe mark, ruling the sought-after design wasn't distinctive. An EU court denied Adidas's effort to secure broader rights to its three-stripe trademark. The bloc's General Court invalidated a trademark registration the German sportswear giant secured in 2014 on "three parallel equidistant stripes of identical width" that are applied on a product "in any direction." "Adidas does not prove that that mark has acquired, throughout the territory of the EU, distinctive character following the use which had been made of it," the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS