Seafood Wholesaler's 'Draconian' Noncompete Too Broad

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A frozen seafood wholesaler's non-compete agreement against a former sales associate cannot be enforced because it is so broad he'd have to move to a different continent to find new seafood industry work, an Illinois state appellate panel ruled Monday. A unanimous three-judge panel told Mazzetta Co. LLC that the "draconian" restrictive covenants it entered with Stephen Felsenthal, who left the company to work for seafood distributor Fortune International LLC, are overly broad in both geographic scope and the activities it prohibits him from engaging in. Mazzetta's non-compete provisions aim to prevent Felsenthal from working for any substantially similar company. But...

