State AGs In Dicey Waters With Sprint, T-Mobile Challenge

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A federal court in New York will hold its first hearing Friday in a lawsuit filed by a contingent of states seeking to block the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile. And while the case is still in its early stages, it’s becoming clear that its direction will largely depend on the U.S. Department of Justice’s review of the deal. A group of attorneys general from nine states and the District of Columbia filed the suit last week, alleging that merging the third- and fourth-largest mobile carriers in the U.S. would cause enough industry concentration to violate the Clayton Act. The states...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS