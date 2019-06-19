High School Runners Say Transgender Policy Violates Title IX

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Three female high school track athletes have filed a Title IX complaint with the U.S. Department of Education alleging the Connecticut high school sports governing body’s policy that lets transgender students compete in sports based on their gender identity deprives other female students of equal opportunities to compete and win. The complaint, filed Monday by lawyers with the Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom, said the policy, which permits students who identify as female to compete in girls competitions, discriminates against female students and “violates Title IX’s mandate that recipients offer boys and girls equal athletic participation opportunities.” The Connecticut...

