Hyundai Asks Court Not To Stop ITC Auto Part Proceeding

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Direct Technologies International Inc. is making a "literally unprecedented" request in asking a North Carolina judge to block Hyundai Motor America. Inc.'s parallel proceeding before the International Trade Commission while Hyundai's trademark suit against DTI is pending in federal court, the carmaker told the court. Hyundai's trademark suit in federal court accusing DTI of slinging knockoff car parts and its related proceeding asking the ITC to block the imports of those autoparts are perfectly capable of running alongside each other, the auto giant said in a Tuesday filing. And if they weren't, Congress wouldn't have allowed them to, Hyundai said....

