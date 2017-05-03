US Steel Says Investors Can't 'Skate By' With Class Cert. Bid

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Steel challenged a class certification bid in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday, arguing the investors who accuse the company of misrepresenting maintenance plans for its plants and equipment are improperly trying to “skate by on generalities” in their proposed securities class action. The proposed class of shareholders seek to certify a class of individuals and entities who purchased U.S. Steel Corp. stock between Jan. 27, 2016, and April 25, 2017, when the company allegedly artificially inflated its share prices by hiding production shortfalls and unplanned outages in its facilities, leading to a stock-drop when the problems were later revealed. But the...

