Ex-Concrete Co. Head Owes $900K In Unpaid Employment Tax

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A former president of a concrete company is liable for more than $900,000 in unemployment taxes that a subcontractor didn't pay, after a Pennsylvania federal court found he was responsible for the subcontractor's operations and willfully failed to pay. Anthony J. Samango Jr. failed to contradict an overwhelming amount of evidence presented by the Internal Revenue Service showing he was enmeshed in the operations of SS Frames Corp., a company that he helped form, the court said Tuesday. The court said SS Frames was hired by Samango's other company, Carson Concrete Corp., to perform work on a construction project. Samango was ordered...

