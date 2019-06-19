Clovis Directors Plead Ignorance On Rules In Drug Trial Suit

Law360, Wilmington (June 19, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the directors of biomedical company Clovis Oncology Inc. told a Delaware Chancery Court judge Wednesday that company management didn't inform the board that cancer drug trial results were being reported to federal regulators with non-conforming information. During a hearing in Wilmington, director attorney Charles Dean Cording of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP said a shareholder derivative complaint over the alleged breaches of fiduciary duty by the board members related to the regulatory approval process for the company's headlining cancer treatment drug — rociletinib — should be dismissed because the complaint doesn't adequately plead that the directors acted in bad...

