Tampa Transit Agency Can't Duck Union's Chilled Speech Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The mass transit agency for the Tampa, Florida, area cannot ditch a suit alleging it violated the First Amendment by threatening to discipline bus drivers for distributing leaflets at a rally after a federal judge ruled Wednesday that the union had sufficiently alleged the agency's threats chilled drivers' speech. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung denied the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1593, which represents HART bus drivers, because the union had shown that despite not taking any disciplinary actions, the agency's threat of litigation and discipline had been enough to...

