Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink DuPont Win In Flame Barrier IP Row

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has stood by its decision that Unifrax LLC infringed a DuPont Co. flame barrier insulation patent, shooting down arguments that it made a “drastic departure” from the accepted rules of claim construction when it defined a key term. Unifrax’s warnings about the impact of the panel’s construction of the term “100% by weight” weren’t enough to make either the panel or full court take up the case again. The court didn’t expand on why it denied the rehearing bid Wednesday. DuPont’s patent relates to Nomex XF, a "composite flame barrier laminate" used in aircraft structures. Specifically, the patent covers...

