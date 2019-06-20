Small Biz Wary Of FinCEN Ownership Info Registry

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Members of the Senate Banking Committee were warned Thursday that legislation requiring the disclosure of beneficial ownership information to federal regulators as part of a crackdown on opaque shell companies could prove baffling and burdensome to small businesses, leading to “rampant noncompliance.” Steam has been building behind efforts in the House and Senate to establish federal requirements for corporate entities to provide the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, with basic identifying information about their true owners, an idea that has drawn support from federal regulators, law enforcement officials and the banking industry as a way to combat illicit cash flows....

