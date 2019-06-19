Calif. Bill Curbing Tax Rebates Clears Assembly Hurdle

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A California bill that would limit localities' use of sales and use tax rebates to get businesses to move data centers and warehouses to their jurisdictions or keep them there cleared a key vote in the Assembly on Wednesday. The Assembly's Committee on Local Government passed S.B. 531 on a vote of 5-2. The bill now goes to the Assembly's Committee on Revenue and Taxation. On May 16, the state Senate passed the bill 27-8. The bill's sponsor, Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, appeared before the committee Wednesday to explain why he believes it is good policy to prohibit localities from turning...

