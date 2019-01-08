Investors' OneJet Suit Is Grounded In Pa. Fed. Court

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge rejected investors' attempts Wednesday to remand their securities case against OneJet Airlines executives to Pennsylvania state court, agreeing with the defendant executives the case shares enough issues with OneJet's federal bankruptcy proceedings that they should be handled together by the same court. U.S. District Court Judge Marilyn J. Horan found that there were enough overlapping issues that decisions in one case might impact the other, she said. In some instances, parties involved in the securities case are also parties involved in the bankruptcy action. "Plaintiffs purchased stocks and/or notes of OneJet, and nearly all plaintiffs have filed...

