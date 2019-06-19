Deals Rumor Mill: Slack, KKR, GlaxoSmithKline

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The reference price for Slack Technologies' initial public offering is set at $26 per share, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that the workplace messaging company is also expected to be valued at roughly $15.7 billion in the offering. The company is slated to go public in a direct listing on Thursday, under which it opted to save money on underwriter fees and provide existing shareholders the opportunity to sell shares without the usual IPO restrictions. Private equity giant KKR is getting ready to sell part of its stake in offshore energy industry-focused helicopter provider Weststar...

