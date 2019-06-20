La. Couple Pleads Guilty In $48M Health Fraud Case

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana couple has copped to taking part in a plot to cheat the Internal Revenue Service and workers across the country out of more than $48 million through a medical reimbursement program the government said was steeped in fraud, federal prosecutors have announced. The U.S. Departments of Justice and Labor and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced Wednesday that Denis Joachim and Donna Joachim each pled guilty to separate conspiracy counts made against them in a multiple-count indictment. The couple — who ran a company known as The Total Financial Group Inc. — have agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS