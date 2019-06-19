'Homeless' Company Says Former Exec Withheld Millions

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A California company specializing in energy efficiency products accused its founder of withholding cash and more than $6 million in assets after he was pushed out as president by a new board, forcing the company to file for Chapter 11. Enalasys Corp. claims the actions of James Eric Taylor, who founded the company in the 1990s, resulted in its eviction from its corporate headquarters in Calexico while leaving it with no employees or operations and only $47,850 in assets, according to the complaint, which was removed to federal court on Wednesday. "Mr. Taylor also refused to allow debtor inside its principal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS