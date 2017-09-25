Ariz. County Says Copper Mine Would Disrupt Water Supply

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- An Arizona county and its flood control agency in a proposed amicus brief backed a federal court bid by tribes and environmental groups to stop planned work on a copper mine, saying it would cause lasting harm to the area’s water supply, tourism business and natural habitats. Rosemont Copper Co. would cause unnecessary damage to the Santa Rita Mountains and create public costs and long-term public impacts that wouldn’t be mitigated by the mine project’s projected economic benefits, said Pima County and the Pima County Regional Flood Control District, in their amici brief in support of the tribes’ and environmental group’s motions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS