Promise Healthcare Creditors Slam $10M Ch. 11 Deal Trim

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of bankrupt Promise Healthcare Group LLC on Wednesday blasted a debtor proposal to chop $10 million from a two-hospital sale agreement repeatedly breached by the prospective buyer, saying deal salvage terms would harm the Delaware Chapter 11 estate. Targeted in the objection was a Promise agreement, approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi on Feb. 18, for the $34.7 million private sale of two small Louisiana hospitals to Lexmark Holdings LLC, based on conclusions at the time that the price tag would likely beat likely results from a stalking-horse auction sale. Days later, however, Lexmark failed to deliver...

