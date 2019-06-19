3 Takeaways From EPA's New Power Plant Rule

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to face immediate pushback over its claim it has limited authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, which underpins the replacement for the Obama-era Clean Power Plan the agency finalized Wednesday. Smoke rises from the Colstrip Steam Electric Station, a coal-burning power plant in Colstrip, Montana. The Trump administration is rolling back an Obama-era effort to reduce power plant emissions. (AP) States and environmental groups have already vowed to challenge the EPA's Affordable Clean Energy, or ACE, rule, which contends that reducing GHG emissions from existing power plants through heat-rate efficiency and...

