3rd Circ. Nixes Energy Future Creditors' Bid For Larger Payout

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has affirmed a Delaware federal court's dismissal of a dispute over payments to creditors of former debtor Energy Future Holdings Corp., saying a bankruptcy court was correct in approving a distribution of assets proportional to each group of creditors' claims against the Chapter 11 estate. A three-judge panel determined that the complaint lodged by a group of 2011 creditors over the allocation of its collateral was properly dismissed by a bankruptcy judge who found the funds should have been distributed based on the claims of that group and a group of 2007 creditors at the time of the...

