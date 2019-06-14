Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Nixes Rule Forcing Drug Prices In TV Ads

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday vacated a federal regulation mandating the disclosure of wholesale drug prices in television advertisements, a decision that came just the day before the controversial requirement was set to take effect.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said the wholesale acquisition cost disclosure rule was invalid and set it aside, handing a win to three drugmakers that filed the suit: Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly & Co. and Merck & Co. Inc.

District Of Columbia

June 14, 2019

