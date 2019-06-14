Judge Nixes Rule Forcing Drug Prices In TV Ads

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday vacated a federal regulation mandating the disclosure of wholesale drug prices in television advertisements, a decision that came just the day before the controversial requirement was set to take effect. Wholesale drug prices don't have to be revealed in TV ads, a judge has ruled. (AP) U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said the wholesale acquisition cost disclosure rule was invalid and set it aside, handing a win to three drugmakers that filed the suit: Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly & Co. and Merck & Co. Inc. Experts previously told Law360 that the rule was on shaky...

