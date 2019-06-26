EU Ethics Guidelines For AI Are Just The Beginning

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The EU recently took the first step toward potential direct regulation of artificial intelligence. In particular, on April 8, 2019, the European Commission High-Level Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence released the final version of its "Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence."[1] The guidelines, although not legally binding, are important because they represent the first significant government-initiated effort to influence the use of AI systems. The principles within the initial set of guidelines could form the basis of AI regulation in the EU and elsewhere. Indeed, in the initial communication to the European Parliament, the EC expressly contemplates in the future an...

