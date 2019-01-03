MediaTek Takes Graphics IP Fight To Fed. Circ. After ITC Ban

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Taiwanese semiconductor company MediaTek has urged the Federal Circuit to undo the U.S. International Trade Commission's ban on its graphics chips, saying the commission's decision that the company infringed a patent owned by an American rival was premised on an incorrect reading of a claim term for texture shading. In a 74-page opening brief filed Tuesday, MediaTek Inc. told the appellate court that the ITC had too narrowly interpreted the "texture shading" term in a key claim in Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s U.S. Patent No. 7,633,506, which covers a graphics chip that includes a "unified shader" combining color and texture shading...

