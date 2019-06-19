Microsoft, Tech Giants Oppose Trump Tablet, Laptop Tariffs

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp., Dell Technologies, HP Inc. and Intel Corp. joined forces Wednesday to oppose the Trump administration's proposal to include tablets and laptop computers in its list of Chinese goods targeted for tariffs. In a six-page letter to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative posted online, the tech giants said the proposed tariffs on laptops would not address the United States' concerns about China's intellectual property and technology transfer rules. Instead, the proposed tariffs would hurt consumers and industry businesses. "The tariffs will harm U.S. technology leaders, hindering their ability to innovate and compete in a global marketplace," the companies...

