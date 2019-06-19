Dinsmore Atty Who Clerked For Kavanaugh Tapped For Bench

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced plans Wednesday to nominate a Dinsmore & Shohl LLP attorney and former Brett Kavanaugh clerk to be a federal judge in Kentucky, and tapped a presidential special assistant who founded a conservative D.C. watchdog group for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Justin Walker, who joined Dinsmore's office in Louisville earlier this year, will be put up for a judgeship in the Western District of Kentucky, the White House said. Walker, a Harvard Law graduate who clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, also works as an assistant professor at the University of Louisville's Louis D....

