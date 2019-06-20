2 Firms Steer Macquarie's £265M UK Construction Biz Buy

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group will buy U.K.-based construction company Premier Technical Services Group in a £265.3 million ($332.6 million) deal steered by Pinsent Masons LLP and Travers Smith LLP, PTSG said Thursday. A subsidiary of Macquarie Group Ltd.'s U.K. branch will acquire the specialty construction services company in an all-cash deal that values PTSG shares at more than double their closing price on Wednesday, according to the announcement. PTSG's directors, who were advised by KPMG, "unanimously consider the terms of the acquisition to be fair and reasonable," the company said in its announcement. The construction services company received legal advice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS