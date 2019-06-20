GP Bullhound Brings In €113M For Tech-Focused Fund

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT) -- Private investment firm GP Bullhound said Thursday that it has closed its latest fund after collecting €113 million ($127 million) from limited partners, with plans to target investments in companies within the realms of software, entertainment and fintech. The fund is called GP Bullhound Fund IV, according to a statement. The fund received capital contributions from investors old and new, including entrepreneurs and family offices. Per Roman, co-founder and head of asset management at GP Bullhound, said in the press release that “we are passionate about backing great technology entrepreneurs and this oversubscribed final close allows us to commit more capital...

