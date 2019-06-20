Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells secured a spot on the legal lions list this week when the U.S. Supreme Court sided with its client on a question of statute of limitations, while Call & Jensen ended up among the legal lambs after its client was hit with a $62 million copyright infringement verdict. Legal Lions The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Hogan Lovells client Thursday, finding that the clock for people to file civil suits over fabricated evidence used against them in criminal proceedings should not start ticking until after those proceedings are resolved in the defendant’s favor in order to avoid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS