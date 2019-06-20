Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A suspended Ohio lawyer seeking readmission after trying to bribe rape victims and an Indianapolis attorney adding to an already lengthy disciplinary history lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Ohio An Ohio attorney oversight board said this week that a Cleveland-area lawyer who supported a scheme to pay two rape victims to support their attacker at a sentencing hearing should be allowed to practice again. The attorney, Marc Doumbas, was suspended indefinitely in early 2017 following his conviction in a scheme to offer "civil settlements" to two women...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS