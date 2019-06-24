McElroy Deutsch Taps Ex-NJ Sen. GC To Lead Pot Practice

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- McElroy Deutsch has hired the New Jersey State Senate Majority Office's former general counsel to establish and head its new cannabis law practice group, the firm has announced. Fruqan Mouzon is expected to lead the firm's push to develop and grow its cannabis practice, while also providing assistance for McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP's commercial litigation, white collar criminal defense and government relations practices, according to the firm's announcement on Thursday. Mouzon worked at the state senate on the constitutional, procedural, legal and ethical issues related to making cannabis available in New Jersey, while also advocating for minorities, women and...

