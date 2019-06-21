Commerce Says 'Malaysian' Pipes Dodging Chinese Duties

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Certain pipe fittings from Malaysia actually originate from China, the U.S. Department of Commerce said Friday, finding that companies in China were exporting the products to Malaysia first in order to skirt anti-dumping duties. In a notice in the Federal Register, Commerce said the butt-weld pipe fittings made in Malaysia were actually completed using China-made pipes, or in some cases, simply labeled as being from Malaysia, before they were imported into the U.S. in order to evade a 1992 anti-dumping order on pipe fittings from China. "As such, we determine that it is appropriate to include this merchandise within the order...

