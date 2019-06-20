Promise Healthcare's $10M Trim To Ch. 11 Sale Gets Tepid Nod

Law360, Wilmington (June 20, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Conceding he had concerns about the deal, a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a marked-down, $25 million, two-hospital Chapter 11 asset purchase agreement proposed by Promise Healthcare Group LLC, while encouraging efforts to line up a fallback buyer. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said he took the step reluctantly, after acknowledging that Promise currently lacks a firm contract or solid evidence of financing commitments from the shell company buyers. The buyers, subsidiaries of Lexmark Holdings LLC, already had missed an amended agreement deadline to produce a committed financing plan by Tuesday. Promise nevertheless urged the court to approve the...

