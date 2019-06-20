Privilege Can't Bar K&L Gates Bill Release, Pa. Justices Told

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Two beneficiaries fighting allegedly excessive legal fees K&L Gates LLP and Julian Gray Associates charged for work on their stepfather's estate told the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Wednesday that attorney-client privilege did not bar the release of the firms' unredacted legal bills. Michael and Steven Lange urged the high court to reject arguments from their stepbrother, William McAleer, who is the trustee of their stepfather's estate, and find that the Langes had a right to review the bills, given that the bills were being paid with funds that the Langes had a claim on as beneficiaries. "The beneficiaries require full, complete and...

