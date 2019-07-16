5 State & Local Tax Regs To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT) -- Practitioners and taxpayers alike will be seeking and awaiting guidance from regulators concerning the expanding and ever-changing status of nexus, as well as clarification on how new requirements for marketplace facilitators will play out. Hawaii became the first state to pass a law imposing a Wayfair-style nexus standard for its corporate income tax. (AP) While the stream of reactionary policy change in response to federal tax code revisions has been steady and swift, the details of rulemaking and regulation often take more time. Here, Law360 looks at five regulatory issues that state and local tax specialists will be watching in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS