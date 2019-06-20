Fintech-Focused South Mountain Prices Upsized $225M IPO

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Blank check company South Mountain Merger began trading Thursday after raising $225 million in a Paul Weiss-led initial public offering that will be used to buy a company in the financial technology industry. South Mountain Merger Corp. priced its 22.5 million-unit offering at $10 per unit, which consists of one share and one-half of one warrant. South Mountain’s units are listed on Nasdaq and trade under the symbol SMMCU. The company noted in its statement that the shares and warrants will trade under the symbols SMMC and SMMCW, respectively, once they begin separate trading. South Mountain said in a previous filing with the...

