Ex-Barclays CEO Acquitted, Others Face Retrial In SFO Case

Law360, London (June 21, 2019, 12:28 PM BST) -- An English appeals court on Friday upheld the acquittal of former Barclays chief executive John Varley on fraud charges over the bank’s emergency cash-raising during the financial crisis, although three other former executives must face a retrial trial in the landmark prosecution. The acquittal of former Barclays chief executive John Varley, pictured center at an earlier hearing, on fraud charges has been upheld after the Serious Fraud Office’s prosecution collapsed. (AP) Judge Robert Jay dismissed in April the Serious Fraud Office’s prosecution of Varley for allegedly using sham advisory deals to hide extra fees paid to Qatar in 2008 to help...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS