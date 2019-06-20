Simpson Thacher-Led Grocery Outlet Rings Up $378M Debut

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed retailer Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. made its market debut Thursday in a $378 million initial public offering that saw the Simpson Thacher-led company price shares above an already upwardly revised range. Emeryville, California-based Grocery Outlet priced approximately 17.2 million shares at $22 apiece, coming in well above the adjusted $18 to $19-per share range set by the company days earlier. Underwriters for the offering have the ability to purchase approximately 2.6 million additional shares, a move that would bring the total amount raised by Grocery Outlet to around $435 million. Even without the additional shares, Grocery Outlet’s IPO is...

