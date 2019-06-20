Zimmer Biomet Hit With Chancery Suit Over $2B PE Cashout

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Medical device manufacturer Zimmer Biomet has been hit with a derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court alleging company officers hid compliance problems at a factory that led to a stock drop when they came to light, while two directors helped private equity funds cash out to the tune of nearly $2 billion before stock prices plummeted. In a suit made public late Wednesday, stockholder Randall B. Green made breach-of-fiduciary-duty claims against former and current Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. officers and directors and alleged two directors passed insider information to private equity funds sponsored by investment giants Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co....

